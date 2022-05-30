460,000 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,752,000. TotalEnergies makes up 0.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
