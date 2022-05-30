463 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $406.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.34. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

