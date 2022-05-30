49,585 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $253.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.