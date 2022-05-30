49,585 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.
Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
