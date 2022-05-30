50,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

