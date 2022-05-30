5,140 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.56 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

