$561.82 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $561.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.30 million. WEX posted sales of $459.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.23. 7,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

