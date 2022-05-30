7,082 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Meta Platforms makes up 3.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.13. 879,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

