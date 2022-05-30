$74.10 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the lowest is $68.94 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.42 million to $348.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.35 million, with estimates ranging from $205.17 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $315.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337,791 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

