782 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
