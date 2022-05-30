848 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.15 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.