A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $61.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

