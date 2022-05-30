AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $150.00. 385,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,467. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

