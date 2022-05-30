AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.00 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.