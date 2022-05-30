Abrams Bison Investments LLC Has $102.42 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up about 7.6% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $102,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,625. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

