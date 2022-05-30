Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.01. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.