ACENT (ACE) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

ACENT (ACE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $554,452.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

