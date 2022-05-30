Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $105,446,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

