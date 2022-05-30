Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $588.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $615.45 million. Acushnet reported sales of $624.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 145.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 123.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.