Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,670.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.25 ($33.60).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($43.56) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.12) to GBX 2,630 ($33.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,224 ($27.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,128 ($26.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,436.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,791.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($126,125.03). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($28.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($125,825.77). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,815 shares of company stock worth $35,827,209.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

