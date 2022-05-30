Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of WMS opened at $110.67 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

