AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AECOM by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

