Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

AGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,038. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

