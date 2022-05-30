Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

TSE AEM opened at C$68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$87.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,050. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

