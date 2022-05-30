Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $3.05 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $220.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Airspan Networks news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

