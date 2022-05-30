Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.
ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
