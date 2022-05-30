Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,373,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

