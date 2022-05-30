Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.99% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $180,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

