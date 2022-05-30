Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $169,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

