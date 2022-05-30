Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $173.39 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $173,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.