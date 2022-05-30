Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $177.80 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $177,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,135,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZZA opened at $88.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

