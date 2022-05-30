Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $180.83 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.99% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $180,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,290,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD opened at $109.31 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.