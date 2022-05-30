Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,382 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.76% of Smartsheet worth $172,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $37.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

