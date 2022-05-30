Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $185,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

AMBA stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

