Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.81% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.48 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

