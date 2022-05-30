Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,418 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $177,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.