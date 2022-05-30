Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 206,358 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,503,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $167,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.