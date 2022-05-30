Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 80,238 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.21% of Webster Financial worth $162,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 127,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.76 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

