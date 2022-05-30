Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €264.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €264.00 ($280.85) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($287.23) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €1.40 ($1.49) during trading on Monday, hitting €200.20 ($212.98). The stock had a trading volume of 859,947 shares. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($220.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.55.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

