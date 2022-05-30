Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to post $260.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $273.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.77. 15,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.