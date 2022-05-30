Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $45.89 million and $5.13 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 405.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.