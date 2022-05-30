Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,782 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Kopin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 1,164.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 832,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 821,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,216,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 434,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 171,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.19 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.