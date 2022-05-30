Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fathom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fathom stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

