Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.