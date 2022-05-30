Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Unifi worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unifi by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 170,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI opened at $15.45 on Monday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

