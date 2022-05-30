Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

