Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 226.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.