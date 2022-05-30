Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.