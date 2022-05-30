Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $406.00 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

