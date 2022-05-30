Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

