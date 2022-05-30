Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.