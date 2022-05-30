Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DRTS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

